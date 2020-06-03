Centre’s hike in MSP ‘insignificant’, raise procurement limit to 50%: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Recently, the state government had announced relief to farmers, industries and domestic consumers in the payment of electricity bills on April 2. (HT photo)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday the raise in the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the central government was “totally insignificant” and demanded an increase in the limit of procurement for crops to at least 50%.

Ashok Gehlot said in a series of tweets that the Centre’s promise to double the income of farmers by 2022 was just another “jumla”.

His comments came after the Centre on Monday raised paddy MSP marginally by Rs 53 per quintal to Rs 1,868 per quintal for the 2020-21 crop year and hiked the rates for oilseeds, pulses and cereals substantially.

Cotton’s MSP was increased by Rs 260 per quintal to Rs 5,515 for medium staple variety and by Rs 275 per quintal to Rs 5,825 for long-staple variety of cotton for the current crop year (July-June).

“Hike in MSP announced by government is totally insignificant looking at the hardships faced by our farmers, who have been hit hard by not only corona but sliding economy, locust attacks, cyclone etc. Farmers have been desperately waiting to get concrete relief but their hopes have been dashed,” Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

“If the government of India really wants to help the Annadata, it should increase the limit of MSP procurement from 25% of the crop produce to at least 50% under the Price Stabilization Scheme and fix MSP as recommended in the Swaminathan report,” he said.

“The so called raised MSP is a paltry amount, which doesn’t even cover farmers’ input costs. The increase is just 2.07 % for moong and 7.5 % for bajra, which makes the tall promise of GoI of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022, look like yet another jumla (sic),” he added.

Recently, the state government had announced relief to farmers, industries and domestic consumers in the payment of electricity bills on April 2. It has extended the payment of electricity bills to June 30, which earlier was till May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had also extended the amnesty scheme period till June 30 for such agricultural and domestic connections, which were disconnected before March 31, 2019, over pending arrears.