Sections
Home / Jaipur / Centre’s hike in MSP ‘insignificant’, raise procurement limit to 50%: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Centre’s hike in MSP ‘insignificant’, raise procurement limit to 50%: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot’s comments came after the Centre on Monday raised paddy MSP marginally by Rs 53 per quintal to Rs 1,868 per quintal for the 2020-21 crop year and hiked the rates for oilseeds, pulses and cereals substantially.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:48 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Recently, the state government had announced relief to farmers, industries and domestic consumers in the payment of electricity bills on April 2. (HT photo)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday the raise in the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the central government was “totally insignificant” and demanded an increase in the limit of procurement for crops to at least 50%.

Ashok Gehlot said in a series of tweets that the Centre’s promise to double the income of farmers by 2022 was just another “jumla”.

His comments came after the Centre on Monday raised paddy MSP marginally by Rs 53 per quintal to Rs 1,868 per quintal for the 2020-21 crop year and hiked the rates for oilseeds, pulses and cereals substantially.

Cotton’s MSP was increased by Rs 260 per quintal to Rs 5,515 for medium staple variety and by Rs 275 per quintal to Rs 5,825 for long-staple variety of cotton for the current crop year (July-June).



“Hike in MSP announced by government is totally insignificant looking at the hardships faced by our farmers, who have been hit hard by not only corona but sliding economy, locust attacks, cyclone etc. Farmers have been desperately waiting to get concrete relief but their hopes have been dashed,” Ashok Gehlot tweeted. 

“If the government of India really wants to help the Annadata, it should increase the limit of MSP procurement from 25% of the crop produce to at least 50% under the Price Stabilization Scheme and fix MSP as recommended in the Swaminathan report,” he said. 

“The so called raised MSP is a paltry amount, which doesn’t even cover farmers’ input costs. The increase is just 2.07 % for moong and 7.5 % for bajra, which makes the tall promise of GoI of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022, look like yet another jumla (sic),” he added.

Recently, the state government had announced relief to farmers, industries and domestic consumers in the payment of electricity bills on April 2. It has extended the payment of electricity bills to June 30, which earlier was till May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had also extended the amnesty scheme period till June 30 for such agricultural and domestic connections, which were disconnected before March 31, 2019, over pending arrears.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP Assistant Teachers Recruitment: High court stays appointment of 69,000 basic teachers
Jun 03, 2020 11:55 IST
Jharkhand: Maoists torch 11 vehicles engaged in bauxite mining in Lohardaga
Jun 03, 2020 11:55 IST
Ishaan Khatter shuts troll who questioned his Blackout Tuesday post
Jun 03, 2020 11:48 IST
Prannoy slams BAI over Arjuna Award snub, finds support from Kashyap
Jun 03, 2020 11:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.