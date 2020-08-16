Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC tests Covid-19 positive
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to wish Mahanty a speedy recovery.
Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for Covid-19.
“I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for Covid-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery,” Gehlot tweeted.