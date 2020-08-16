Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC tests Covid-19 positive

Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC tests Covid-19 positive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to wish Mahanty a speedy recovery.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 07:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Jaipur

Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for coronavirus

Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for Covid-19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to wish Mahanty a speedy recovery.

“I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for Covid-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery,” Gehlot tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Canada’s Niagara Falls illuminated in Indian Tricolour on Independence Day
Aug 16, 2020 09:36 IST
Mexico needs 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses; shots could start in April
Aug 16, 2020 09:35 IST
Lopetegui praises ‘best’ Manchester United side in recent memory
Aug 16, 2020 09:33 IST
13-year-old girl gang raped in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, two men booked
Aug 16, 2020 09:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.