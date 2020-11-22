‘Chose a thankless job’: Tweet of transferred Rajasthan IPS officer goes viral

Yadav insisted that his tweet was not related to his transfer. (Courtesy: Twitter)

After his recent transfer from the office of SP Kota city, allegedly due to a police lathicharge on Congress workers in Rajasthan’s Kota under his watch, a tweet by IPS officer Gaurav Yadav has gone viral on social media.

However, Yadav refused to link it with his recent transfer and claimed his tweet was not only incidental but was also blown out of proportion.

“You chose a thankless job, you can’t be upset when nobody thanks you. Don’t start chasing applause and acclaim. That way lays madness,” Gaurav Yadav had tweeted.

The tweet was seen in light of his recent transfer as the superintendent of police, Kota City. However, when HT contacted Gaurav Yadav, he said that “The tweet was done by me randomly and was actually copied from the wall of my friend but it does not have any link whatsoever with my recent transfer and it has been blown out of proportion”.

Gaurav Yadav has been transferred to the criminal investigation department- crime branch (CID CB) in Jaipur.

His transfer came nine days after a police lathicharge on Congressmen on November 10 before mayoral polls were held in Kota. The Rajasthan government transferred him earlier this week and appointed IPS officer Dr Vikas Pathak as the new SP of the city.

More than half a dozen Congressmen were injured and hospitalised after a baton charge by Kota city police on November 10 at Command area development (CAD) circle when the party workers tried to stop a bus carrying BJP corporators and also an independent corporator, Lekhraj Yogi, who the Congressmen claimed was being abducted by the BJP leaders.

Minister Shanti Dhariwal was in Kota during the mayoral polls and he had objected to the police lathicharge on Congressmen.

Later, the Rajasthan government asked home secretary NL Meena for a probe into the incident. After submission of Meena’s report, Rajasthan government transferred Gaurav Yadav to CID CB Jaipur.