CM Gehlot dismayed over results of local bodies polls in 21 districts

In elections held for the 4,371 Panchayat Samiti seats in 21 districts of Rajasthan’s 33 districts, the BJP bagged 1,989, Congress won 1852, independents 439, CPI (M) 26, RLP six and BSP five.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 05:48 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

Gehlot thanked voters and the Congress workers who, he said, strengthened democracy by participating in this election. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed dismay over the results of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls, saying they were “not as expected” and accused the opposition of misleading voters.

Similarly in elections held for 635 Zila Parishad seats in these 21 districts, the BJP won 353 seats and the Congress 252 with the result for one seat yet to be declared.

The chief minister said his government has been working hard to curb Covid-19 in the state for the last nine months but the Opposition was working overtime in rural areas to mislead voters through false propaganda. “Our entire focus was on the Corona pandemic, due to which we could not promote properly our plans and government’s actions. At the same time, the leaders of the Opposition visited rural areas and misled voters by false propaganda,” Gehlot said in a statement. He said the government’s priority has been to save people’s lives and livelihoods and strengthen the state’s health infrastructure. He said in the coming time, the party will take its feedback from people and convey its good governance and give a befitting reply to the opposition’s propaganda.

Gehlot thanked voters and the Congress workers who, he said, strengthened democracy by participating in this election.

“I congratulate all the winning candidates. I am confident that all the people’s representatives will succeed in public service,” he said.

