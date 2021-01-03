Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Jaipur / Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan amid rains

Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan amid rains

Eranpura Road recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius followed by 6.2 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 7.3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 9.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Dabok and 13.5 degrees Celsius in Jaipur. 

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 20:47 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Jaipur

Kota received 15.2 mm of rainfall, Bundi 5 mm, Sawai Madhopur 3 mm, Banasthali 0.4 mm and Jaipur 0.2 mm. 

Cold conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan which also received rains on Sunday, with Mount Abu, the state’s only hill station, recording a low of zero degree Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Eranpura Road recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius followed by 6.2 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 7.3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 9.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Dabok and 13.5 degrees Celsius in Jaipur. 

Kota received 15.2 mm of rainfall, Bundi 5 mm, Sawai Madhopur 3 mm, Banasthali 0.4 mm and Jaipur 0.2 mm.  Maximum temperatures in the state were recorded between 17 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius at most of the places, the weather department said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Leicester move up to third place with win at Newcastle
by Reuters
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.