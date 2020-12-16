Cold wave grips Rajasthan, Ganganagar records minimum temperature

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature might drop by two to three degrees in the next two days. (Parveen Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)

Cold wave conditions and fog prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan where Ganganagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said on Wednesday. The department has issued a cold wave warning for the next two days in the state.

According to the department, the minimum temperature in the state has dropped by up to four degrees in the last 24 hours. Pilani recorded 4.4 degrees, Churu 5.1 degrees, Jaisalmer 5.2 degrees, Bikaner 6.1 degrees, Phalodi 6.2 degrees, Sikar 7.5 degrees and Alwar 7.6 degrees.

At the same time, the day temperature has also dropped. Ganganagar recorded a maximum of 15.1 degrees.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature might drop by two to three degrees in the next two days. Cold wave conditions will prevail in the districts of Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar and Bharatpur districts.