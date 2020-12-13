Congress ahead of BJP in Rajasthan civic body polls

The Congress in Rajasthan is ahead of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections to 50 urban local bodies in 12 districts of the state whose results were declared on Sunday.

The results come a few days after the BJP performed better than Congress in rural local body elections in 21 of the state’s 33 districts.

Results for urban local bodies show that independents will be kingmakers in the formation of boards in most districts.

Of 1,775 municipal wards, results were declared for 1,774 on Sunday; the Congress has bagged 619, independents 597, BJP 547 and the rest others.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated all Congress candidates. He said in a tweet, “I thank all the citizens who showed their trust on Congress and because of which the party won. I thank all the Congress workers. Because of their hard work party has won.”

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed that out of 50, their party is going to form board on at least 41 councils. “As a part of strategy, the Congress has planted independents in many seats to defeat the BJP which had the misconception that they are the party of the urban areas. Last time, out of 50, they had formed board on 34. But this time they cannot form board in more than nine councils,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareekh said that it is too early to claim who will form how many boards. “In local elections, anti-defection law is not applicable and on 35 per cent seats, independents have won. Time will tell who will form how many boards,” he said.

Analysis of the results shows that in Jaipur, out of 10 municipal councils, the Congress will be successful in forming board in six municipalities, including Chomu, Bagru, Shahpura, and Virat Nagar.

In Bharatpur, independents have dominated the polls. Out of 255 wards, independent councillors bagged 187 seats; BJP got 45, Congress 22, and BSP 1.

Independents in Dholpur city council also spoiled the mathematics for the Congress and BJP. Both the parties won 22 seats each, while the independents bagged 15 seats. The Congress is set to form board in Rajkheda municipality. Congress has won 20 seats and BJP was reduced to 11.

In Sawai Madhopur municipal council, the Congress won 27, BJP 22, and Independents 10. Independents won 60 seats in Gangapur city municipality, BJP 27, and Congress 21.

In Sri Ganganagar, elections were held for eight municipalities in which the Congress won four and BJP two. The Congress, which was able to form board in two municipalities in the last election, got an absolute majority this time in four municipalities - Kesarisinghpur, Srikaranpur, Padampur and Gajsinghpura. The BJP, which formed boards in 6 municipalities in the last election, got a majority in Anupgarh and Sadulshahar.

The voting to elect representatives of 1,775 wards in 50 municipal bodies was held on December 11. Amid Covid-19 restrictions in the state, 79.90 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

The highest turnout, 90.32 per cent, was recorded at Bharatpur’s Nagar municipal body. The lowest turnout, 64.39 per cent, was recorded at Sawai Madhopur Nagar Parishad. Out of 14,35,000 voters in 12 districts, 11,46,000 voted on Friday.

The Congress had suffered a setback in the Rajasthan rural body elections. Recently, elections were held for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad seats in 21 of the state’s 33 districts. Of 4,371 panchayat Samiti seats, the BJP won 1,989 and Congress 1,852. New members will elect heads of panchayat samitis. Of the 636 Zila Parishad (district council) seats, the BJP won 353 and Congress 252.

Political experts believe, a day after the ruling Congress suffered a major jolt in Panchayati Raj and Zila Parishad elections, the results of urban local bodies have come as face-saving for the party, which has won on the majority of seats, pushing the BJP on third position with independents coming on the second position.

The results surprise many as the urban voters have reposed faith in Congress party, which is contrary to the general trend where the urban voters are considered to be inclined towards BJP and the rural towards the Congress.