Congress MLAs in Rajasthan claim BJP involved in horse-trading

At least 24 Congress members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs), in a joint press release, have condemned the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its bid to destablise the state government through corrupt means, hours after the police lodged a case against two others for their alleged attempt to poach lawmakers from the ruling party.

The Congress MLAs late at night on Friday released a press release, alleging the BJP’s horse-trading bid to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the desert state.

The Congress MLAs condemned BJP’s undemocratic ploy to grab power.

Earlier on Friday, a special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police had registered a case against two others for their alleged attempts to poach the Congress MLAs that would have destabilised the Gehlot government.

They have been booked under Section 124A (sedition) and Section 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The press release, signed by Mahesh Joshi and Mahendra Choudhary, Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip of Rajasthan assembly, respectively, stated, “The BJP faced defeat in the Rajya Sabha (RS) elections, despite using corrupt tactics, because of the unity among the Congress, the Independents, BTP (Bharatiya Tribal Party), RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal), and other lawmakers. But instead of learning a lesson, the BJP is conspiring once again to weaken the state government by resorting to similar tactics.”

The Congress MLAs alleged: “We have clear information that BJP leaders are involved in this conspiracy, where Congress lawmakers and those supporting the government are being lured with temptations. But the Congress lawmakers and all those legislatures, who are supporting the government, will not let them succeed in their attempts.”

The Congress MLAs have reposed full faith in the party.

They said that it is their moral duty to believe in the party’s high command and lofty principles and policies for the welfare of the poor and serve them with utter dedication.

Earlier, too, anti-democratic forces were taught a lesson in Rajasthan by exposing their conspiracies, and this time also they would be defeated because of the unity and solidarity among the Congress lawmakers, the release added.

The lawmakers are firm in their resolve.

“No matter how big is the temptation, no one can change our faith. The Congress government will be in power for its full five-year team. The Congress will again come to power in 2023 on the basis of fulfiling people’s expectations and good governance.”

Lakhan Singh Meena, Joginder Singh Awana, Mukesh Bhakar, Indra Meena, Vedprakash Solanki, Sandeep Yadav, Ganga Devi, Hakam Singh, Wajib Ali, Babulal Bairwa, Rohit Bohra, Danish Abrar, Chetan Dudi, Harish Meena, Ramniwas Gawadiya, Jahida Khan, Ashok Bairwa, Johari Lal Meena, Prashant Bairwa, Shakuntla Rawat, Rajendra Singh Bidhuri, Govind Ram Meghwal, Deepchand Kheriya, and Rajendra Singh Gudda are the 24 Congress lawmakers, whose names figure in the press release.

In the run-up to the Upper House polls held on June 19 amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, the Congress had alleged that the attempts were being made to lure its MLAs with Rs 25 crore each, including Rs 10 crore in advance.

However, the BJP had refuted the “baseless” allegations.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said by levelling these baseless allegations against the party, the Congress is trying to paper over the differences within its government’s ranks. They need to provide factual evidence to SOG, which is handling the case, he added.

Chief Whip Joshi had lodged a complaint with the state’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB), and later with the SOG, alleging attempts were being made to topple the government through horse-trading ahead of the RS polls.

However, he didn’t file a first information report (FIR) to take his complaint to a logical legal conclusion.