Congress wins 620 seats in municipal body polls in Rajasthan

The State Election Commission on Sunday released the results of the general election held for member posts in 50 municipal bodies (43 municipalities and 7 city councils) in 12 districts of the state.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Jaipur

Ayukta PS Mehra informed that on December 11, voting was held for 50 municipal bodies of the state, in which 79.90 per cent voters exercised the franchise. (PTI Photo)

Congress has won 620 seats in the polls for the 50 municipal bodies in the state.

Ayukta PS Mehra informed that on December 11, voting was held for 50 municipal bodies of the state, in which 79.90 per cent voters exercised the franchise.

Out of 1,775 wards of all the bodies, 620 candidates of Congress, 548 of BJP, seven of BSP, two each of CPI and CPI (M), one of RLP and 595 Independent candidates won.



“My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates who have won the municipal and city council elections. I express my gratitude to the people of the state who expressed their confidence in the Congress party and gave the Congress victory,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

“I thank all the Congress workers for their hard work and congratulate them on the victory,” Gehlot added.

