Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Coronavirus: Rajasthan issues regulations on inter-state movement of people

Coronavirus: Rajasthan issues regulations on inter-state movement of people

As per an order issued on Saturday, those going out of Rajasthan will have to obtain passes from authorities. People travelling by road shall be screened at check post to be established on state borders.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 09:44 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

In case of personal emergency, persons shall be exempted from the requirement of a pass for travel outside the State, the order said. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)

Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed restrictions on inter-state movement of people, in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the State.

As per an order issued on Saturday, those going out of Rajasthan will have to obtain passes from authorities. People travelling by road shall be screened at check post to be established on state borders.

“Those arriving at airports, railway stations and bus stands within Rajasthan will be screened. All persons who intend to move outside the State shall be required to obtain a pass from the nearby government offices,” read the order by the state’s home department.

In case of personal emergency, persons shall be exempted from the requirement of a pass for travel outside the State, the order said.



Also, people travelling by scheduled flights, trains and state roadways buses on July 12, with a prior confirmed reservation, will be exempted from the requirement of passes, the order said.

Rajasthan reported 170 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases to 23,344, according to a health bulletin issued by the state health department.

Two deaths were also reported on Saturday, the health department said. So far, 499 people have lost their lives due to the virus. Currently, there are 5,211 active cases in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
Jul 12, 2020 10:23 IST
UFC Fight Island: Petr Yan destroys Jose Aldo, claims bantamweight belt
Jul 12, 2020 10:24 IST
15-feet-long King Cobra rescued in Tamil Nadu, netizens amazed
Jul 12, 2020 10:18 IST
Esha Deol refutes rumours of mother Hema Malini’s ill health
Jul 12, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.