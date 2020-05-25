Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 7000-mark, death toll 163

Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 7000-mark, death toll 163

There are 3,017 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 3,848 patients have recovered so far.

Updated: May 25, 2020 14:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

Out of the 286 new cases, 78 were from Jaipur, 47 from Nagaur, 35 from Jodhpur, 24 from Rajsamand, 22 from Ajmer and 21 from Udaipur districts. (HTphoto)

The novel coronavirus toll in Rajasthan rose to 163 with three more fatalities and number of cases has gone up to 7,028 after 286 more people tested positive, an official said.

There are 3,017 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 3,848 patients have recovered so far.

The three new fatalities were from Jaipur, Chittorgarh and Pali districts, the official said.

Out of the 286 new cases, 78 were from Jaipur, 47 from Nagaur, 35 from Jodhpur, 24 from Rajsamand, 22 from Ajmer and 21 from Udaipur districts.



Seven people were afflicted with the disease in Pali, followed by six each in Kota, Barmer, Bharatpur and Bhilwara.

There were four new Covid-19 cases each from Jaisalmer and Dungarpur, three each from Bikaner, Dholpur, Sikar, Sirohi and Jhunjhunu.

Two new cases were from Dausa, one from Alwar and two from other states.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hrithik Roshan once said Salman Khan had a ‘victim syndrome’
May 25, 2020 15:15 IST
He never seems to miss stumps: Rhodes lauds India player for fielding
May 25, 2020 15:10 IST
Lockdown 4.0: State bus services in Uttar Pradesh to start at short notice
May 25, 2020 15:08 IST
Scientists, JK Rowling pan UK PM for defending aide who broke lockdown rules
May 25, 2020 15:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.