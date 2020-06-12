Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan nearing 12,000; 92 new cases reported

As many as 8,843 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered and 8,479 have been discharged. There are 2,818 active cases in the state as of now. (ANI file photo)

Rajasthan registered four Covid-19 deaths and 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to an official report.

The number of fatalities in the state due to coronavirus has climbed to 269, wile the number of cases has increased to 11,930.

Ajmer, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh and Sirohi reported one death each, while the maximum of the positive cases were reported from Sirohi (34).

Jaipur and Jhunjhunu reported 24 and 10 cases each, while 7 cases were reported from Ajmer and Alwar each. Jhalawar reported 3 cases, Tonk, Kota and Sawaimadhopur reported 2 cases each. One person from another state also tested positive for Covid-19, the report said.

As many as 8,843 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered and 8,479 have been discharged. There are 2,818 active cases in the state as of now.