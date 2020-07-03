Sections
Covid-19 death toll climbs to 435 in Rajasthan; 123 fresh cases

Covid-19 death toll climbs to 435 in Rajasthan; 123 fresh cases

The state currently has 3,307 active coronavirus cases, while 14,730 people have recovered from the disease.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 16:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen, Jaipur

Of the latest fatalities due to the disease, two were reported from Dholpur and one each was recorded in Dungarpur, Ajmer and Sirohi, the report said. (PTI)

With five more fatalities, the death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 435 in Rajasthan on Friday, while 123 fresh cases of the infection were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally of coronavirus patients to 18,785, according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, Sikar reported 23, Jaipur 21, Kota 20, Dausa 17, Udaipur nine, Bikaner eight, Hanumangarh and Rajsamand six each, Ajmer four, Barmer and Jhunjhunu two each, while Alwar, Nagaur, Bhilwara, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk recorded a case each, the report stated.

The state currently has 3,307 active coronavirus cases, while 14,730 people have recovered from the disease, it added.

