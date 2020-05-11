Covid-19: Kota hospital admin wants it shut after 5 women test positive

Sections
The pregnant women, hailing from different areas of Kota district, were admitted to the gynaecological ward on Sunday. They were tested for coronavirus soon after their delivery in which they were found positive for Covid-19.

Updated: May 11, 2020 21:36 IST

By Aabshar H Quazi | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Kota

Rajasthan has reported 3,814 Covid-19 cases including 107 deaths from the disease, as per the Union health ministry data till May 11, 2020. (ANI / Photo used for representational purpose only)

The superintendent of Kota’s JK Lon Hospital on Monday recommended its closure after five pregnant women tested positive for coronavirus there, making other patients admitted in the government hospital vulnerable to catching infection.

According to hospital sources, around 100 women patients and 120 kids are at present being admitted there.

JK Lon Hospital superintendent Dr Suresh Chand Dulara said, “All five infected women have been shifted to the Covid-19 dedicated hospital where their treatment is underway”.



When asked about possibility of the women contracting the infection at the hospital itself since they all belonged to different areas, Dr Dulara denied such a possibility.

“The incubation period of Covid-19 is between 5-7 days whereas these women were tested positive on the second day after their admission. So there is no possibility of spread of Covid-19 infection from JK Lon Hospital”.

He said that around a dozen doctors and paramedical staff, who came in contact with the Covid-19 positive women, have been quarantined.

However, Dr Dulara said that the JK Lon Hospital administration has written to the Principal of the Government Medical College Kota, recommending closing it down.

Rajasthan has reported 3,814 Covid-19 cases including 107 deaths from the disease, as per the Union health ministry data till Monday evening.

