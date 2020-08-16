Sections
Home / Jaipur / Covid-19: Work at Rajasthan High Court suspended for 3 days

Covid-19: Work at Rajasthan High Court suspended for 3 days

The registrar general of the high court, in a notice, said all the persons concerned are requested to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 15:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

The facility of testing is available in the Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur bench during the three-day period. (Ht file photo)

Work at the Rajasthan High Court here will remain suspended for the next three days, after its Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The registrar general of the high court, in a notice, said all the persons concerned are requested to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

The facility of testing is available in the Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur bench during the three-day period, the notice added.

“ln view of recent results of Covid-19 tests conducted in the Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur Bench, it is notified that court and office work in Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur Bench shall remain suspended from August 17 to 19 for Covid-19 testing,” it said.



The notice, however, did not mention the Rajasthan High Court chief justice.

On Saturday night, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had wished a speedy recovery to Mahanty.

“I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Sh. Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for Covid_19... concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery,” he had tweeted.

