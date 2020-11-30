Sections
Covid: Rajasthan imposes night curfew between Dec 1 and 31 in 13 districts

The Rajasthan government said in an order, “All markets, workplaces and commercial complexes will be closed by 7 pm so that the staff and others reach back home by 8 pm, unless special permission is obtained from the officer authorised by the District Collector in this regard.”

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

Movement of trucks and other goods carrier vehicles and persons employed for loading and unloading goods will also not be affected by the night curfew. (Reuters file photo)

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31.

However, the state government order will not be applicable on - factories with production of continuous nature, factories having night shift, IT companies, chemist shops, offices related to essential emergency services, marriage related gathering, any workplace related to medical services, passengers coming or going to transport terminals.

Movement of trucks and other goods carrier vehicles and persons employed for loading and unloading goods will also not be affected by the night curfew.

