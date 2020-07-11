Sections
Home / Jaipur / Declare locust menace a national disaster, Rajasthan minister urges Centre

Declare locust menace a national disaster, Rajasthan minister urges Centre

During a video conference with the Union Agriculture Minister, Rajasthan agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria also demanded the Centre to release the first instalment of centrally-sponsored schemes at the earliest.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 10:09 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

Giving information about crop loss in the state due to locusts, state agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria asked the Agriculture Insurance Company to pay the outstanding insurance claim of Rs 380 crore for Kharif-2019 of farmers as soon as possible. (File photo)

Rajasthan agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria on Friday urged the Central government to declare the menace of locusts a national disaster in the interest of farmers.

During a video conference with the Union Agriculture Minister, Kataria also demanded the Centre to release the first instalment of centrally-sponsored schemes at the earliest.

Giving information about crop loss in the state due to locusts, Kataria asked the Agriculture Insurance Company to pay the outstanding insurance claim of Rs 380 crore for Kharif-2019 of farmers as soon as possible.

The minister claimed that the first instalment of most of the centrally-sponsored schemes for the year 2020-21 has not yet been released and the first installment of all schemes should be released immediately to the state in view of the interest of farmers.



Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP from Rajasthan’s Nagaur has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to declare locust attack a national disaster and provide relief to the farmers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Goose annoys baby elephant, the jumbo reacts. Watch hilarious video
Jul 11, 2020 11:36 IST
20,000 antigen tests to be held in Bengaluru from today
Jul 11, 2020 11:32 IST
DK Shivakumar questions claims on Rewa solar park in MP being Asia’s largest
Jul 11, 2020 11:26 IST
Bihar: AIIMS-Patna designated as dedicated coronavirus hospital
Jul 11, 2020 11:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.