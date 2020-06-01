Sections
Home / Jaipur / Drones used to kill locusts in Jaipur

Drones used to kill locusts in Jaipur

It’s the second time in a week that a drone had been deployed to spray pesticide on locust swarms in Jaipur district. A drone sent by the central government for locust control operations was used on swarms of the insect in Samode, about 40km north-west of Jaipur, on the night of May 26.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 07:34 IST

By Rakesh Goswami, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Heavy rain that continued until 10.30 pm , in addition to the difficult terrain, impeded Saturday night’s operation. (PTI file photo)

A drone was used to spray pesticide and kill locusts in Jaipur district on the weekend after the voracious, crop-munching pests settled on a hilly road that was inaccessible to tractor-mounted sprayers, officials said on Sunday.

The drone was pressed into service on Saturday night and Sunday morning to eliminate the swarms of pests in the Viratnagar area.“We got information about a 3km-by-1km swarm in three villages of Viratnagar on Saturday. We surveyed the area and found the pest present on 230 hectares, but the area was difficult to access so we decided to use the drone,” said BR Kadwa, deputy director of the Rajasthan agriculture department, in Jaipur.

It’s the second time in a week that a drone had been deployed to spray pesticide on locust swarms in Jaipur district. A drone sent by the central government for locust control operations was used on swarms of the insect in Samode, about 40km north-west of Jaipur, on the night of May 26. Heavy rain that continued until 10.30 pm , in addition to the difficult terrain, impeded Saturday night’s operation. “We could launch the operation only around midnight,” he added. “ The locust swarms could be controlled only in 105 hectare; teams couldn’t reach the remaining areas. We managed to kill only half the swarm,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Drones used to kill locusts in Jaipur
Jun 01, 2020 07:34 IST
Cong hits out at govt over handling of Covid-19 crisis
Jun 01, 2020 07:19 IST
Full list of trains to resume from June 1; Jan Shatabdis, Durontos included
Jun 01, 2020 07:26 IST
Lockdown 5.0: How states have planned for easing restrictions
Jun 01, 2020 07:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.