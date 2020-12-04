Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Jaipur / Former Rajasthan chief secretary DB Gupta appointed Chief Information Commissioner

Former Rajasthan chief secretary DB Gupta appointed Chief Information Commissioner

Narayan Bareth and Sheetal Dhankad have been appointed as information commissioners.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra appointed former chief secretary DB Gupta as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Friday.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday appointed former chief secretary DB Gupta as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

The post had been lying vacant since April 2019 after Suresh Choudhary completed his tenure on December 2018, thereafter the additional charge was given to the information commissioner.

The governor also appointed a former professor at Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, Narayan Bareth; and Sheetal Dhankar as the information commissioners at Rajasthan State Information Commission.

Also read: India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine

Sheetal, a graduate in humanities, is the daughter of former RTDC chairperson Randeep Dhankar who is known to be close to CM Ashok Gehlot. Sheetal is actively involved with social campaigns related to the weaker section of the society.

A senior government official on anonymity said the appointment of Gupta and Bareth are on expected lines and were making rounds for long.

In November first week, the state the government had assured the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, of appointing the CIC before November 30.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Dec 04, 2020 15:53 IST
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Dec 04, 2020 16:09 IST
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 16:14 IST
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Dec 04, 2020 15:53 IST

latest news

Woman and her 2 children vanish from a train in West Bengal, probe begins
Dec 04, 2020 16:24 IST
Former Rajasthan chief secretary DB Gupta appointed Chief Information Commissioner
Dec 04, 2020 16:25 IST
Maha health dept appoints district, taluka-level committees for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Dec 04, 2020 16:25 IST
First ever commercially printed ‘scandalous’ Christmas card is up for sale
Dec 04, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.