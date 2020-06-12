Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Four die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan

Four die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan

The number of fatalities in the state due to coronavirus has climbed to 269, wile the number of cases has increased to 11,930. Ajmer, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh and Sirohi reported one death each, while the maximum of the positive cases were reported from Sirohi (34).

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur

Rajasthan registered four Covid-19 deaths and 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to an official report. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Rajasthan registered four Covid-19 deaths and 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to an official report.

The number of fatalities in the state due to coronavirus has climbed to 269, wile the number of cases has increased to 11,930.Ajmer, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh and Sirohi reported one death each, while the maximum of the positive cases were reported from Sirohi (34).

Jaipur and Jhunjhunu reported 24 and 10 cases each, while 7 cases were reported from Ajmer and Alwar each. Jhalawar reported 3 cases, Tonk, Kota and Sawaimadhopur reported 2 cases each. One person from another state also tested positive for Covid-19, the report said.

As many as 8,843 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered and 8,479 have been discharged. There are 2,818 active cases in the state as of now.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital doctors withdraw strike after assurances
Jun 12, 2020 18:20 IST
37 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 1,692
Jun 12, 2020 18:19 IST
Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing US sanctions: Data, documents
Jun 12, 2020 18:18 IST
Covid-19: UK GDP drops record 20% as airlines challenge quarantine
Jun 12, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.