Fulfilled 252 of 501 promises in public manifesto: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said there was a need to take his government’s achievements to the people. (ANI Photo)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Congress government led by him in the state has fulfilled 252 of 501 promises made in the public manifesto and the work on other 173 manifesto items was under process despite some delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

“Out of 501 announcements, 252 have been completed. In addition to the declaration, many new programs and schemes were implemented from time to time,” Gehlot said.

The CM added that after accepting the public manifesto as a policy document, the government is aware of the promises made in it and is making sincere efforts to implement them.

The manifesto review meeting, held at Gehlot’s residence, went for over three hours and was attended by state ministers, an MP from Punjab, Dr Amar Singh and Chhattisgarh home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, who is also the chairperson of All India Congress Committee’s manifesto implementation committee.

Gehlot told the meeting that 173 promises made in the manifesto are under process. He added that the progress of some works has been partially affected by the Covid-19 epidemic but despite the adverse economic conditions, the state government is committed to complete all the announcements in a timely manner.

The CM said that the achievements of the state government should be taken to the people on a priority basis. The state government is making efforts to resolve the problem of shortage of sand (bajri) due to the ban on mining of river sand and is also attempting to make it available at a reasonable price.

Tamradhwaj Sahu appreciated the Gehlot government’s efforts and suggested a regular review of the projects promised in the manifesto.

The state ministers informed the meeting about the progress of projects, including those in the public manifesto, related to their respective departments.

On October 2, the party will make a public declaration of Rajasthan government’s achievements .