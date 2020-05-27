Gehlot orders impact study of measures taken to contain Covid-19

Some experts have opined that the number of coronavirus infections might rise in the coming days (HT photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to conduct impact study of measures taken to contain the novel coronavirus in all the districts.

Chairing a review meeting, Gehlot said the study would be helpful in chalking out future action plan to handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gehlot said the state government did not leave any stone unturned to control the spread of the deadly infection.

He said some experts had opined that the number of cases might rise in the coming days, therefore, the level of alertness should remain the same in the state.

The chief minister asked the officials to ensure food and other facilities at quarantine centres in the state.

Chief Secretary D B Gupta informed that three task forces of officials had been formed for preparing action plans for departments related with MSME, agriculture and construction. The task forces will submit their reports by June 5.

Additional Chief Secretary Veenu Gupta said 1,306 cases of breaking quarantine protocol had been reported so far and 604 of them were sent to institutional quarantine from home quarantine.

Steps like penalties or registration of FIR was taken on 702 people. Health Minister Raghu Sharma and other senior officials were present in the meeting.