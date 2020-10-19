Sections
E-Paper
Home / Jaipur / Gehlot urges PM Modi to withdraw amendments made to Banking Regulation Act

Gehlot urges PM Modi to withdraw amendments made to Banking Regulation Act

The chief minister stated that the new provisions grant all administrative power of the co-operative banks to the RBI and described it as an “encroachment on the principle of cooperatives”.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 21:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Expressing concern over the irregularities in Cooperative Societies, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the central registrar to authorise state cooperatives department to take action against societies against whom complaints have been received.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said, “A large number of common people have invested in Multi-State Cooperative Societies. In Rajasthan, we have received complaints from around 73,000 investors regarding irregularities amounting to Rs 1419.77 crore.”

“As Multi-State Cooperative Societies are under the administrative control of GoI, I have written a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking remedial measures including directing Central Registrar to authorize the state’s cooperative department to take action in matter in order to save interests of common people,” he tweeted.

 Also read: Rahul keeps his word, gifts house to girls who lost everything in landslide

“Central Government has recently amended the provisions of Banking Regulation Act, which are against the basic principles of cooperatives and would have a negative impact on the functioning of State Cooperative Banks. I have written to PM Narendra Modi asking him that these amendments be withdrawn.”

The chief minister stated that the new provisions grant all administrative power of the co-operative banks to the RBI and described it as an “encroachment on the principle of cooperatives”. Gehlot demanded the previous structure and provisions to be restored “in the interest of cooperatives”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Buttler’s fifty puts Royals on hot seat
Oct 19, 2020 22:49 IST
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Oct 19, 2020 21:40 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 19, 2020 22:44 IST
A house for golfer Akshay Sharma
Oct 19, 2020 22:41 IST
Ludhiana hospital to conduct study on impact of Covid on cardiovascular health
Oct 19, 2020 22:39 IST
NASA’s touch-and-go mission: Osiris-Rex to collect samples from asteroid
Oct 19, 2020 22:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.