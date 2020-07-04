Sections
Home / Jaipur / Gold worth Rs 15.67 cr seized from passengers arriving from S Arabia, UAE at Jaipur airport

Gold worth Rs 15.67 cr seized from passengers arriving from S Arabia, UAE at Jaipur airport

“The gold bars/bricks were concealed in baggage and were recovered by a customs department team at the Sanganer airport on Friday,” a press release issued here said.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:02 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur

The total value of the gold is Rs 15.67 crore, the release said, adding the gold has been seized under the Customs Act and the passengers are being interrogated. (REUTERS)

Nearly 32 kg of gold worth over Rs 15 crore was seized from 14 passengers who arrived here in two chartered flights from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, officials said on Saturday.

“The gold bars/bricks were concealed in baggage and were recovered by a customs department team at the Sanganer airport on Friday,” a press release issued here said.

Eleven passengers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, were carrying gold bars weighing 22.65 kg, while three passengers from the UAE had 9.3 kg gold with them, it said.

The total value of the gold is Rs 15.67 crore, the release said, adding the gold has been seized under the Customs Act and the passengers are being interrogated.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s what you should eat before, during and after a workout
Jul 04, 2020 16:05 IST
Mohena Kumari reveals the anxiety she faced during Covid-19 isolation
Jul 04, 2020 16:04 IST
No food or tourists: Havana stirs to life amid scarcity post lockdown
Jul 04, 2020 16:04 IST
Karnataka announces 33-hour long lockdown in Bengaluru as Covid cases mount
Jul 04, 2020 16:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.