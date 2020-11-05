Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Jaipur / Half-burnt body of a woman found in Rajasthan

Half-burnt body of a woman found in Rajasthan

A partially charred body of a woman in her early 20s was found on the National-Highway 79 in Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 05:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

According to police, the woman has ‘Payal’ tattooed on her left leg. (File photo for representation)

A partially charred body of a woman in her early 20s was found on the National-Highway 79 in Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

“Between 6am and 7am, police received information that a partially charred body of a young woman was found on Naseerabad-Derathu crossroads. Prima facie, it appears the woman was burnt late night (on Tuesday) and her body was thrown on the highway,” said Kunwar Rashtradeep, superintendent of police (SP), Ajmer.

“The woman appears to be between 20 to 22 years of age. She has ‘Payal’ tattooed on her left leg,” he added. “When we checked with nearby police stations, we found that no one has registered missing complaint. Special teams have been formed to solve the case. Teams are checking CCTV footage of nearby areas,” .he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
Nov 05, 2020 06:33 IST
No unusual national Covid-19 surge in 1st phase of festivals: VK Paul
Nov 05, 2020 05:36 IST
US polls: Trump launches legal onslaught over battleground-state votes
Nov 05, 2020 06:24 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Nitish Kumar faces tough fight for 7th term
Nov 05, 2020 05:13 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: Indian origin candidates loose Senate races in Maine and New Jersey
Nov 05, 2020 06:30 IST
Services sector expands for the first time since Covid-19 hit
Nov 05, 2020 06:26 IST
Ram Mandir Trust invites architectural designing ideas from professionals
Nov 05, 2020 06:20 IST
US Election 2020: Indian American doctor maintains narrow lead in key Congressional race in Arizona
Nov 05, 2020 06:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.