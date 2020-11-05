Half-burnt body of a woman found in Rajasthan

According to police, the woman has ‘Payal’ tattooed on her left leg. (File photo for representation)

A partially charred body of a woman in her early 20s was found on the National-Highway 79 in Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

“Between 6am and 7am, police received information that a partially charred body of a young woman was found on Naseerabad-Derathu crossroads. Prima facie, it appears the woman was burnt late night (on Tuesday) and her body was thrown on the highway,” said Kunwar Rashtradeep, superintendent of police (SP), Ajmer.

“The woman appears to be between 20 to 22 years of age. She has ‘Payal’ tattooed on her left leg,” he added. “When we checked with nearby police stations, we found that no one has registered missing complaint. Special teams have been formed to solve the case. Teams are checking CCTV footage of nearby areas,” .he said.