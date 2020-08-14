Sections
Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Rajasthan

The weather office has forecast moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places in Jaipur during the next three hours.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:47 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

Several parts of Jaipur were waterlogged and scores of vehicles were stranded on roads after the city received excessive rainfall for almost three hours. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)

Heavy rains lashed Rajasthan on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and paralysing normal life.

Several parts of Jaipur were waterlogged and scores of vehicles were stranded on roads after the city received excessive rainfall for almost three hours.

According to a spokesperson of the MeT Department, Jaipur recorded 80 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am.

Shabad of Baran district received 127mm rainfall, Dausa 124 mm, Karauli 101 mm, Bamanwas 76 mm and Sanchore 32 mm, he said.



The weather office has forecast moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places in Jaipur during the next three hours.

The MeT department has alerted for localised flooding of susceptible informal settlements, low-lying areas and underpasses.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at a few places in Jaipur, Sikar, Ajmer, Tonk districts and adjoining areas, it said.

