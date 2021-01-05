Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Jaipur / In major bureaucratic rejig, 21 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

In major bureaucratic rejig, 21 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

The government changed 3 collectors, Superintendent of Police of 14 districts, and five range Inspectors General of Police in the reshuffle which took place on late Monday night.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

In a major bureaucratic rejig, Rajasthan government on late Monday night transferred 21 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including three district collectors, 56 Indian Police Service (IPS) officials, 28 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers and 183 Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officers.

The government changed 3 collectors, Superintendent of Police of 14 districts, and five range Inspectors General of Police in the reshuffle which took place on late Monday night.

1991 batch IAS officer Sudhanshu Pant is appointed as the additional chief secretary PHED and groundwater department; Mugdha Sinha has been given science and technology department, in addition to art and culture; PC Kishan has been appointed as secretary of panchayati raj.

The collectors of Churu, Baran and Jhalawar were also changed - Sanwarmal Verma was made Churu collector; project director cum joint secretary EGS (employment guarantee scheme) Rajendra Vijay was transferred to Baran as a collector while secretary of khadi board, Harimohan Meena, appointed Jhalawar collector.



Also read: Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approvals

In police department, additional director general Neena Singh has been transferred to civil rights and anti-human trafficking and Govind Gupta has moved to planning and modernisation. Range inspector generals of Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur have also been changed.

IPS Preeti Chandra is appointed as SP Bikaner; Jagdish Sharma, Ajmer; Kalu Ram Rawat, Pali; Preeti Jain, Hanumangarh; Kunwar Rastradeep, Sikar; Anil Kumar, Jodhpur rural; Vikas Sharma, Bhilwara; Rajiv Pachar, Udaipur; Prahlad Singh, Jhunjhunu; Anil Kumar, Dausa; Devendra Kumar, Bharatpur; Vineet Kumar, Baran; Narayan Togas, Churu; and Sudheer Joshi, Dungarpur.

Similarly, 28 IFS officers were also transferred - Dr DN Pandey, principal chief conservator of forest warden and secretary environment department was made principal chief conservator of forest- development; six additional principal chief conservator of forest and other IFS officers were also transferred.

The transfer list of RAS officers was issued on Tuesday. Additional divisional commissioner, Jaipur, Narendra Sharma was appointed as GM of Rajasthan state food and civil supply corporation while Harjilal Atal, secretary of Rajasthan state textbook board was appointed director of public services and joint secretary (ex officio) redressal of public grievances. Additional collectors and Sub-Divisional Magistrates in several districts are among other RAS officers who have been transferred.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Ramesh Pokhariyal, Smriti Irani launch ‘Toycathon 2021’ to promote manufacturing of indigenous toys
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Shashi Tharoor responds to Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal
by HT Entertainment Desk
Former president Pranab Mukherjee lamented Congress’ loss of leadership in final book
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.