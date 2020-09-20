Sections
Rajasthan imposes Section 144 in 11 districts after Covid-19 surge

Ban on social and religious programmes extended till October 31

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

An Ambulance carries the body of a Covid-19 patient in Ajmer. (Representational Photo/ANI)

Amid a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in 11 districts to curb the spread of the virus. Section 144 prohibits the gathering of more than four people at a place.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot took the decision late Saturday during a review meeting on the pandemic.

Section 144 has been imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali, and Nagaur. In public places, people will have to wear mask and ensure social distancing. The collectors of the respective districts will issue orders in this regard.

Also Read: 14 more deaths, 1,834 new Covid cases logged in Rajasthan

The chief minister decided to continue the ban on socio-religious events across the state till October 31. The exemptions—20 persons can attend a funeral and 50 can attend a wedding—will be continued.

Gehlot assured people that proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the state. There is no shortage of life-saving devices such as oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in any district.

A state-level helpline 181 will be operational from Monday to provide advice or information related to Covid-19. The CM has also directed the setting up of a 24x7 war room at the state and district levels.

