International betting racket used religious chants as betting codes, busted

Over Rs 4 crore were recovered from the accused apart from nine mobile phones, and a cash-teller. (HT Photo)

Jai Mata di, Jai Govind dev ji, Balaji Maharaj ki jai, etc, may sound like common greetings or chants to seek divine blessings, but were being cleverly used to refer to WhatsApp groups and codes by some Rajasthan bookies, running one of the biggest online betting rackets, which was busted in a raid by a special team of Jaipur police on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, leading to the recovery of Rs 4.18 crore in cash and arrest of two persons.

Jaipur city police commissioner’s special team (CST), which cracked the case, claimed the bookies were using such nondescript codes and names during the betting operation to hoodwink the police and to ensure there was no leakage of suspicious information.

“As the cricketing season is on, the CST team was collecting information on the organised gang involved in betting. In the past two weeks, two raids were done by the CST and local police, in which transaction details of crores of rupees were obtained. After further developing inputs obtained in previous two operations, the CST team members, Dwarka Prasad and Rajesh Kumar, came to know that bookies, part of an international betting racket, were ready to disperse off crores of rupees earned so far during the ongoing cricket leagues,” said Anand Shrivastava, CP, Jaipur city police.

Acting on the tip-off, the CST and the local police raided a residential complex in Kotwali police station area and arrested two persons identified as Randheer Singh (45), a native of Rajkot district and Kripal Singh Jodha alias Ankit Jodha (41), a native of Ajmer.

Rs 41,880,500 in cash, two cash-teller machines, nine mobile phones and a calculator was recovered from the possession of the accused. They were booked under Section 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating through personation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the IT Act and Rajasthan Public Gambling Ordinance.

“During the investigation, it was found that the WhatsApp groups and social media groups formed by these bookies, to maintain the transaction records, were given misleading names such as Jai Mata di, Jai Govind dev g, Balaji Maharaj ki jai, Khoriyar Mata ki and also names of other Indian gods and goddesses to avoid any suspicion. Code word ‘kilo’ was used to denote a lakh and ‘chicken’ was used to denote a crore. These accused were very secretly operating their groups,” said Ajay Pal Lamba, additional CP, crime.

Lamba added that the betting racket was operated by an international bookie identified as Rakesh Rajkot, through his website diamondexch.com. Rajkot lives in Dubai.

“To disperse of the money earned through betting, Rajkot and his other aides had opened a banking enterprise named as RC Enterprise, which had 321 branches operational across Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Mumbai, Kacch , Junagarh and Bhavnagar. In Jaipur, the center in Kishanpole market was operated by Rakot’s manager, identified as Randheer Singh,” the additional commissioner said.

Explaining their modus operandi, another police official said that kingpin Rajesh Rajkot would give ‘Lines’ to various administrators-- of his betting syndicate—located in different cities, through his website diamondexch.com.

‘Lines’ in their betting lingua franca meant credit lines for setting rates on winning, losing, average scores per session etc.

Rajkot had distributed ‘super master Id’ to his local men in every city, allowing them to hand out ‘master Ids’ to rope in more bookies. These ‘master Ids’ enabled around thousands of punters, who could then place bets using the website. Every account had a fixed credit limit, said the police official.

Further investigation in the case is on.