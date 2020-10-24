Jaipur: Four held for robbing jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh last week

The Rajasthan police on Friday said they have busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of four people allegedly involved in the robbery of jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh last Saturday in Jaipur.

The four have been identified as Dilip alias Mahi, Sandeep Kumar, Mukum alias Kala and Sadar Khan. The accused have dozens of criminal cases registered against them in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The four armed men barged into a jewellery shop and stole the gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh. “Seeing the seriousness of the case, five special teams were formed to nab the accused. CCTV footage of nearby areas was scanned and during which it was found that the accused left the car and moped used by them in Vishwakarma area of the city. Further, the details of the moped owner were obtained. It belonged to a woman. The moped was given to the accused by her friend identified as Vinod Parajapat. From Vinod, police got the lead on one of the accused Mahi,” said Pradeep Mohan Sharma, deputy commissioner of police.

Sharma added they recovered 12 kilograms silver and 200 grams gold from Mahi’s residence.

“When the accused were quizzed, police found that the mastermind of the gang is Mukim, who is currently lodged in Udaipur jail and three dozen cases of dacoity, loot, murder are registered against him in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. From jail, he contacted his two aides who further contacted Sadar, again a hardcore criminal from Uttar Pradesh, who arranged arms for Mahi, Kumar, and himself. They surveyed probable target in Jaipur and last Saturday they robbed the jeweller,” Sharma said.

The police are also tracking the location of two other accused and the other crimes they have committed in Rajasthan and other states.