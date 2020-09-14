Sections
Jaipur: Man surrenders after killing wife, mother-in-law

Preliminary probe revealed that the man killed his wife because he doubted her character

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

A 39-year-old man from Jaipur city, Rajasthan, allegedly murdered his wife and mother-in-law by slitting their throat on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Then, he went to the police station with his three children and surrendered to the police.

Preliminary probe revealed that the man killed his wife because he doubted her character. The accused has been identified as Ramkishan Saini and the two deceased were Manju Saini (35) and Gaura Devi (57).

Also read: Wife of Calcutta High Court lawyer pronounced guilty of murdering him in 2018

Saini told the police that the family lived in his in-laws’ house in Shivam Colony on Chandlai Road. Around 1am on Monday, when everyone was asleep, Saini said, he slit the throats of Manju and Devi.

“The accused reached Chaksu police station from where he was taken to Shivdaspura police station where he again confessed in front of his children after which a first information report (FIR) under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered. A team from the police station was rushed to the spot to verify the information,” said Manoj Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South.



When the team reached the spot, the two bodies were recovered after which the accused was detained and a team of forensic science laboratory and dog squad were sent to the spot. Later, the accused was arrested.

“Saini claims that his wife was having an extra-marital affair and his mother-in-law supported her. He said the two women were conspiring to kill him and would have done so had he not killed them. We are yet to verify his claims,” added Kumar.

A police official who didn’t wish to be named said that the accused is a native of Chaksu town and was jobless since lockdown. Before that he used to work at a stone and gems workshop.

“He had no guilt about the murders and kept saying he did it to survive. He was upset his wife’s alleged relationship outside the marriage and his mother-in-law’s alleged jibes,” the official said.

The family members of both the sides have reached the spot and looking after the three children.

Further investigation is on.

