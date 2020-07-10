Sections
Home / Jaipur / Light to moderate rainfall recorded in many areas of eastern Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall recorded in many areas of eastern Rajasthan

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum rainfall till Friday morning was recorded in Shahpura of Bhilwara at 55 mm.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 13:39 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

Light to moderate rainfall was also recorded in many other places in Alwar, Kota, Bharatpur, Baran and Tonk districts. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo. Representative image)

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in many areas in eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, whereas places in west Rajasthan remained dry, a MeT Department official said. 

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum rainfall till Friday morning was recorded in Shahpura of Bhilwara at 55 mm. In Dausa, 40 mm rain was recorded, 39 mm in Hindaun in Karauli each and 25 mm in Sikrai in Dausa.

Light to moderate rainfall was also recorded in many other places in Alwar, Kota, Bharatpur, Baran and Tonk districts.

