Locals in Rajasthan’s Ajmer clang utensils to keep locusts at bay

Earlier on Sunday, the Agriculture Department of Rajasthan Government had said that locust attacks were controlled in 11,6091 hectares at 383 places after surveying 14,80858 hectares.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 07:43 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ajmer

Children and women were seen clanging utensils on their roof. (PTI Photo)

The locals in Rajasthan’s Ajmer were seen clanging utensils on Tuesday in an attempt to drive away the locusts.

Children and women were seen clanging utensils on their roof.

In a report, the department had said that the first locusts attack was witnessed in Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar districts on April 11 and the latest attack was witnessed in the Alwar district on May 30.



The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people.

