Man attempts to commit suicide near Rajasthan CM's residence

The man was immediately rushed to the hospital and is out of danger now.

Updated: May 27, 2020 09:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

“A man attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison near the resident of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT photo)

A man allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison near Rajasthan Chief Minister’s residence on Tuesday, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ashok Gupta.

“A man attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison near the resident of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday. Police rushed him to the hospital and now he is out of danger,” the police officer said.

“The man had left a note saying he was receiving threats. The police are investigating the matter,” the ACP added.

