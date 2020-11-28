Sections
Man beaten to death in Rajasthan

Man beaten to death in Rajasthan

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 01:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The deceased has been identified as Dharmesh Kumawat, a resident of Rampura village under Khandela police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))

A 25-year-old man found dead allegedly after he was beaten up by unidentified people in Sikar district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmesh Kumawat, a resident of Rampura village under Khandela police station.

According to the complaint lodged by Kumawat’s family members, the victim returned to Rampura village bus stand around 2am on Thursday after attending a wedding in Jhunjhunu.

Later, Kumawat was found injured by the locals and rushed to the nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. “The victim had sustained serious injuries on his head, stomach and legs and some of his nails were also removed. We have detained the four named accused. We are investigating the matter,” said Sanwarmal Nagora, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Nim Ka Thana police circle.

“As per the statements of the locals, the victim was drunk and was trying to barge into the house of the accused, where they started beating Kumawat,” he added. He said things would be clear once the medical report of the victim comes.

Family members of the victim also staged a protest in front of the mortuary, which was called off on Friday after senior police officials promised a fair probe.

