Man kills wife, hangs her body from ceiling fan to pass it off as suicide

A 32-year-old man was arrested hours after he allegedly killed his wife and tried to pass it off as suicide by hanging her body from a ceiling fan in their house in Rajasthan’s Kota district, police said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Erwal, who was arrested on Monday evening, had a strained relationship with his wife Santosh (30). They often fought with each other, they said.

Santosh was found hanging in her house in Karwad village under Itawa police station on Monday morning. Mukesh claimed she had committed suicide, Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Meena said.

However, the woman’s family members alleged that she was murdered by Mukesh. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman’s brother and an investigation launched, he said.

During questioning, Mukesh admitted to have murdered his wife. He hanged her body from the ceiling fan to make it look like a suicide, he added.

Following his admission of crime, Mukesh was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

The accused was married to Santosh for 10 years. Their relationship had soured over the last few years. They often go into arguments and scuffles with each other. They have two children aged 8 and 5, he said.

The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday which sent him to jail under judicial custody, he said.