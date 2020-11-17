Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Jaipur / Man kills wife, hangs her body from ceiling fan to pass it off as suicide

Man kills wife, hangs her body from ceiling fan to pass it off as suicide

Mukesh Erwal, who was arrested on Monday evening, had a strained relationship with his wife Santosh (30). They often fought with each other, they said.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Jaipur

(File photo)

A 32-year-old man was arrested hours after he allegedly killed his wife and tried to pass it off as suicide by hanging her body from a ceiling fan in their house in Rajasthan’s Kota district, police said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Erwal, who was arrested on Monday evening, had a strained relationship with his wife Santosh (30). They often fought with each other, they said.

Santosh was found hanging in her house in Karwad village under Itawa police station on Monday morning. Mukesh claimed she had committed suicide, Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Meena said.

However, the woman’s family members alleged that she was murdered by Mukesh. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman’s brother and an investigation launched, he said.



During questioning, Mukesh admitted to have murdered his wife. He hanged her body from the ceiling fan to make it look like a suicide, he added.

Following his admission of crime, Mukesh was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

The accused was married to Santosh for 10 years. Their relationship had soured over the last few years. They often go into arguments and scuffles with each other. They have two children aged 8 and 5, he said.

The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday which sent him to jail under judicial custody, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Nov 17, 2020 17:43 IST
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Nov 17, 2020 17:53 IST
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Keep an eye on Pakistan
Nov 17, 2020 19:13 IST
Money Heist’s Lisbon sings Chunari Chunari, Sushmita Sen says ‘yeh baat!’
Nov 17, 2020 19:08 IST
Yemen: Clashes between government, separatists kill about 50
Nov 17, 2020 19:08 IST
19 kids test positive in Rewari school
Nov 17, 2020 19:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.