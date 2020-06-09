Mercury rises in Rajasthan, Sriganganagar hottest at 43.3 degrees Celsius

Sections
Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Jaipur

Women use scarves to protect themselves from the scorching sun as they walk along a road on a hot summer day. (PTI photo)

Several places in Rajasthan witnessed a rise in maximum temperature on Tuesday, and Sriganganagar turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 43.3 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said.

Bikaner recorded 43.2 degree Celsius, followed by Churu (43), Jaisalmer (42.8), Barmer (41.7), Kota (41.3), Jaipur (41), and Jodhpur (40.7).

Ajmer recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius. Dabok received 0.55 mm rainfall on Tuesday and recorded a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast thunderstorm/ lightning accompanied with gusty winds (with 30-40 kmph speed) to occur at isolated places in east Rajasthan.



