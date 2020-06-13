Sections
Home / Jaipur / Monk arrested on rape charges in Raj; objectionable material recovered

Monk arrested on rape charges in Raj; objectionable material recovered

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:29 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma,

A Jain monk has been arrested on charges of raping a woman in Karauli district of Rajasthan, said police on Saturday. Pen drives and hard disks containing objectionable material were also recovered from the room of the accused, they said.

The 38-year-old monk was a native of Jodhpur and was staying in a Jain shelter home in Mohannagar locality of Hindaun town.

On Thursday, the survivor, along with her sister-in-law, had gone to the monk to seek his blessings. “First , the survivor’s sister-in-law went to his room and the monk allegedly tried to molest her so she left the room immediately. Then the complainant went inside the room where the monk allegedly raped her. He also threatened to bring harm to her family with his special powers if she disclosed the incident to anyone,” said deputy inspector general of police, Bharatpur range, Lakshman Gaur.

However, the woman confided in her family soon and they went back to the shelter home. The accused reportedly locked himself inside his room so the police had to be called.



“On Friday, the statements of the woman and her sister-in-law were recorded before the court after which the monk was arrested. He has been sent to judicial custody for 15 days. A case against him was registered under section 354 (assaulting woman) and 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code,” Gaur said.

“On Friday, a team of the forensic science laboratory from Jaipur and a police team from Karauli also recovered a bag from the monk’s room at the shelter home. The bag had two laptops, 19 mobile phones, 33 pen drives, 4 hard disks and a packet of condoms. The hard disks had objectionable videos on them,” said a police official associated with the case.

