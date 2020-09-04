More than 6.15 lakh fined for violating Covid-19 norms in Rajasthan

The fines collected by the state government amount to over nine crore Rupees. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT file photo. Representative image)

Over 6.5 lakh people in Rajasthan have been fined so far for violating guidelines which have been imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing when outdoors.

Director General of Police (Crime) M L Lather said that the fines were collected under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance. The fines collected by the state government amount to over nine crore Rupees.

According to the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, the state government has powers to undertake special measures or regulations which have to be followed by the members of the public in case of an outbreak of any epidemic disease.

Some of these measures include sealing of borders, restriction on public gatherings and movement of people, restricting functioning of offices- government and private along with educational institutions across the state.

Rajasthan on Friday registered 738 cases and seven fatalities due to Covid-19. The state’s tally has now mounted to 86,965 which include 70,189 discharges, 1,102 deaths and over 13,000 active cases.

Meanwhile, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday said it has collected Rs 27.48 lakh as fine from nearly 2,800 people in Mumbai who were penalised for not wearing a mask while outdoors between April 9 and August 31.

Andheri (West), Kandivli, Marine Lines, Pydhonie and Kalbadevi saw the highest number of violaters, as per officials.

(With inputs from PTI)