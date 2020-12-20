NDA’s Rajasthan ally plans march to Delhi in support of farmers

Beniwal said that the party will launch a march towards Delhi on December 26 in support of farmers. (PTI Photo)

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hanuman Beniwal, an ally of the NDA from Rajasthan, on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers’ agitation. He said that the party will launch a march towards Delhi on December 26 in support of farmers.

“Immediately after completing local panchayat elections on December 12 we launched a march for Shahjahanpur and had given an ultimatum to the Centre. Today, the deadline has ended after which my party has decided that we will launch a march towards Delhi on December 26 in which two lakhs farmers will participate,” Beniwal said.

A BJP spokesperson said that the RLP is supporting the protesting farmers to gain political mileage. “The RLP had initially supported the farm laws and now taking a U-turn to gain political mileage,” he said.