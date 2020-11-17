Sections
Night temperatures in Rajasthan dip, Mount Abu coldest

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Jaipur

View of a neighbourhood shrouded in smog in Jaipur, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (PTI)

Mount Abu was the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature in Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Pali and Barmer was 11.9 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees Celsius, 13.2 degrees Celsius, 13.5 degrees Celsius, 14 degrees Celsius and 15.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the Meteorological Department. The night temperature is likely to fall in the state during the next two-three days.

