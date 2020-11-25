Night temperatures rise across Rajasthan due to western disturbance

The rise in the temperatures was because of a cloudy weather due to a western disturbance, which will pass by Thursday, according to the meteorological department here. (Parveen Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)

The mercury went up a few notches across Rajasthan on Wednesday, with Dabok recording the lowest temperature in the state at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Kota and Bundi recorded their respective minimums at 11.2 degrees Celsius, 11.5 degrees Celsius, 11.6 degrees Celsius and 11.8 degrees Celsius, while the night temperatures in other districts were recorded between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius.

The rise in the temperatures was because of a cloudy weather due to a western disturbance, which will pass by Thursday, according to the meteorological department here.

The temperatures are likely to dip by 2-3 degrees after Thursday, it said.