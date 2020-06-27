Sections
Home / Jaipur / Nine deaths due to Covid-19, 127 fresh cases in Rajasthan

Nine deaths due to Covid-19, 127 fresh cases in Rajasthan

Three deaths each were reported in Jaipur and Jodhpur, one death each in Ajmer and Pali besides one death of a patient from outside the state, according to an official report.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

Of the total, 12,869 patients have been discharged and there are 3,249 active cases in the state (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Nine deaths due to coronavirus and 127 fresh cases of the disease were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 16,787 and the death toll to 389 in the state.

Three deaths each were reported in Jaipur and Jodhpur, one death each in Ajmer and Pali besides one death of a patient from outside the state, according to an official report.   Alwar reported a maximum of 38 cases, while Dholpur reported 30 cases. Jaipur, Kota and Sikar reported 13, 12 and 10 cases respectively, the state government report said.

Five cases were reported in Ajmer, four in Udaipur, three each in Jhunjhunu and Bikaner, one case each in Dausa, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Nagaur and Swai Madhopur besides four cases of patients hailing from other states.  Of the total, 12,869 patients have been discharged and there are 3,249 active cases in the state, the report said.

