On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire

The main accused allegedly fled the crime scene after the incident in which he received 30% burn injuries but was arrested later when he was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 16:25 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The man had been absconding since March this year, when the victim registered a case of rape against him. (PTI Photo/Representative use)

A rape accused, who had been absconding for the last seven months, allegedly poured petrol and set the victim on fire on Diwali in Jaipur. He and three others have been arrested by the police for the crime.

Both the victim and the chief accused are hospitalised for treatment of burn injuries received during the incident. The arrested persons are under police remand till November 18.

Jaipur Kotwali police station, station house officer, Yeshwant Singh said a complaint has been lodged by the victim, who is married, stating that her neighbour, also a relative, came to her house on Diwali, poured petrol on her and set her alight, using an earthen lamp.

Earlier in April, the victim had lodged a complaint alleging the accused had raped her in the year 2018. Since then, the 28-year-old accused was absconding.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 307– attempt to murder-- and have arrested two brothers and their father.

The victim has suffered 50% burn injuries and the accused suffered 30% injuries, said Singh. The accused had fled from the crime scene after the incident before he was hospitalised, leading to his arrest.

