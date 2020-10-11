Sections
One more accused arrested in Karauli priest death case

On Saturday evening, the family members of the deceased priest had called off their protest after the state government assured them of compensation and action against the accused.

Rajasthan: People sitting on a protest after the death of a priest in Karauli. (ANI)

The Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested one more accused in the murder of the priest who was allegedly burnt alive by people angry at his opposition to the encroachment of temple land in state’s Karauli district.

“The arrested accused has been identified as Dilkhush Meena alias Dhillu. Another accused had been arrested in past and six teams of police are looking for the remaining accused,” said a district police official.

On Saturday evening, the family members of the deceased priest had called off their protest after the state government assured them of compensation and action against the accused.

Babu Lal Vaishnav, 50, died during treatment for burns at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital late on Thursday, a day after Kailash Meena and others from his family allegedly set the priest’s hut on fire. In his dying testimony, the priest named six people for setting him on fire, the police said.

The incident sparked protests by the villagers and family members of the deceased who refused to perform the last rites till the state government fulfilled their demands - compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job for one of the family members and early arrest of the accused.

Later in the day, district collector Siddharth Sihagand, superintendent of police Mridul Kachawa met with Vaishnav’s family members and accepted the demands. “The family members will be given a relief compensation of Rs 10 lakh, a contractual government job for a family member, and financial help under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” said Kachawa.

