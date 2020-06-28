Sections
Over 1 lakh travelled on Rajasthan Roadways buses on June 27: Official

State roadways chairman Naveen Jain in a statement said around 11.70 lakh people rode Rajasthan Roadways buses in 24 days since June 3.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 18:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

The passenger load was 60 per cent of the bus capacity and 35 per cent of them booked tickets online. (PTI)

Over one lakh people travelled on Rajasthan Roadways buses on Saturday, the maximum in the coronavirus period in a single day, an official said.

Confirming it, state roadways chairman Naveen Jain in a statement said around 11.70 lakh people have rode their buses in 24 days since June 3, the day their service restarted.

He said the passenger load was 60 per cent of the bus capacity and 35 per cent of them booked tickets online.

He appealed to people to give priority to Rajasthan Roadways buses for infection-free travel and said five per cent cashback will be provided for online booking of tickets. The cashback can be used later at the time of the ticket booking.



Based on the demand of people from Monday, over 430 trips will be made on over 200 routes by Rajasthan Roadways throughout the state, he said.

