Sections
Home / Jaipur / Over 3.57 lakh families to get free foodgrain for two months in Rajasthan

Over 3.57 lakh families to get free foodgrain for two months in Rajasthan

The proposal for free distribution of foodgrain was approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 06:05 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

Under the initiative, five kg of wheat will be provided per person every month. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)

Over 3.57 lakh needy families and destitute people who are not covered under the National Food Security Scheme will be provided free foodgrain for next two months in Rajasthan.

The proposal for free distribution of foodgrain was approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday.

Under the initiative, five kg of wheat will be provided per person every month.

Each family will be given 10 kg of wheat and 2 kg of gram per month. The decision was taken after a survey of the families. The foodgrain will be provided through the public distribution system.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

These 69 districts have fatality rate much higher than national average
Jun 12, 2020 07:35 IST
Remote work to help tap new biz: TCS
Jun 12, 2020 07:27 IST
Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average
Jun 12, 2020 07:27 IST
BR Shetty’s firm may be offered debt recast
Jun 12, 2020 07:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.