Sections
Home / Jaipur / Parts of Rajasthan continue to reel under heat

Parts of Rajasthan continue to reel under heat

Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu and Jaipur recorded a maximum of 43 degrees, 42.8 degrees, 42.1 degrees and 40.2 degrees Celsius, while in Ajmer and Kota mercury touched 39.5 degrees and 37.3 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the MeT Department here.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 21:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen, Jaipur

A priest walk through the courtyard of the Galtaji temple on a hot summer day, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

Parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under heat on Tuesday with Ganganagar being recorded as the hottest place in the state with a maximum of 43.5 degree Celsius.

Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu and Jaipur recorded a maximum of 43 degrees, 42.8 degrees, 42.1 degrees and 40.2 degrees Celsius, while in Ajmer and Kota mercury touched 39.5 degrees and 37.3 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the MeT Department here.

Meanwhile, light rains also occurred at a few places in the state since Monday. The MeT department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions during next the 24 hours.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I’m seeing myself going through a big shift: Shalmali
Jun 23, 2020 22:17 IST
Govt schools in Chandigarh to constitute planning committees for reopening of schools
Jun 23, 2020 22:16 IST
ABCD
Jun 23, 2020 22:15 IST
48 new cases take Himachal Covid-19 tally to 775
Jun 23, 2020 22:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.