‘Pay attention to Rajasthan’: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore slams Rahul Gandhi over priest’s murder

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday criticised Rahul Gandhi for conducting ‘political tourism’ in BJP-ruled states even as he said Congress-ruled Rajasthan has been witnessing a rise in crimes. He attacked the Congress government over the death of a priest in the western state’s Karauli and rising crimes against women in the state.

Rathore, the former Union minister and BJP MP from Jaipur, asserted that citizens in Rajasthan are not safe. “Nobody is safe in Rajasthan today - neither women nor children, not even priests. A government which stays at a five-star hotel for months can protect only itself, it can’t protect the public. Rajasthan is getting a bad name,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

“As per the data of the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan stands at the first position as far as crimes against women are concerned. I urge Rahul Gandhi, who indulges in political tourism to BJP-ruled states, to pay attention to Rajasthan,” the BJP leader said while speaking in reference to the priest’s murder in Karauli.

Babulal Vaishnav was set on fire on Wednesday by five people who wanted to encroach lands which were part of the temple. The 50-year-old temple priest died in a Jaipur hospital on Thursday evening. The police have arrested two people in connection with the case.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government was also criticised by another BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, who said that women, children and Dalits are not safe in Rajasthan. “The Congress government of the state should now wake from slumber and should get the family justice by getting strict punishment to the culprits,” the former chief minister said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.