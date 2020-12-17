Sections
Portion of under-construction shop falls directly on man’s head in Rajasthan

While one pedestrian managed to escape quickly, the second person suffered serious injuries.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 11:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police personnel inspect site of incident. (ANI/Twitter)

A pillar from an under-construction shop fell directly on a man’s head in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Wednesday. News agency ANI has shared the video of the incident which shows two people walking on a street when suddenly a large rectangular cement pillar falls on top of a man’s head.

 

The video which is more than half a minute is presumably taken from a CCTV camera installed in the area. In the video, two men can be seen walking on a road together when they were both caught by surprise when a cement pillar from a shop fell on top of one of the pedestrians. While one pedestrian managed to escape quickly, the second person suffered serious injuries.

The police while speaking to ANI said, “There was some construction work going on in a shop. The column fell from the third floor. One person sustained serious injuries & has been sent to the hospital for treatment. We are trying to speak with the owner of the shop.”

